HARTFORD (WFSB) - Officials with the Connecticut Department of Health are warning residents to take precautions after a recent increase in infections caused by bacteria being found in the water.
Dr. Matthew Cartter, State Epidemiologist for DPH, said in total five patients have reported Vibro vulnificus infections since July.
Infections caused by the bacteria Vibrio are normally extremely rare in Connecticut, and only seven cases were reported between 2010 and 2019.
Cartter says Vibro vulnificus infections can lead to serious illness that could result in hospitalization or limb amputation.
Officials said the five cases these year are all adults between ages 49 and 85 years old. All the patients had pre-existing wounds or sustained a wound when they were exposed to salt or mixed salt and fresh waters during different activities.
The five patients are from Fairfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties, however, officials did not specify if the infections were in connection to any one beach area.
"I'm definitely not going into the water," East Hartford resident Irma Latney tells us.
Some people we spoke with at West Haven Beach say they're planning on being more careful.
"I was trying to think if my daughter has any cuts on her or if she was going swimming, because it said not to go in," West Haven resident Aileen Hurley stated.
Officials said if you plan to be on or in the waters of Long Island Sound, this includes boating, swimming, or crabbing you should cover any wounds with waterproof bandages and wash wounds thoroughly with soap. This includes any recent piercing or tattoos.
You can read more here on the Department of Health website.
(2) comments
i don't know how anyone can go into that SEWER water, much less swim in it
Always been NASTY water at the Ct. beaches. I would never go there to swim. I have camped at Rocky Neck very nice. We would leave and go to Rhode Island so much cleaner beaches and water with waves. Not one inch toilet brown waves. Fifteen minutes down the road.
