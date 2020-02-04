HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health is cautioning residents to consume no more than one meal per month from fish caught in the Farmington River.
DPH updated the consumption advisory for fish caught in the Farmington River that has been in place since June 2019.
The advisory is in response to a spill of approximately 40,000 gallons of fire-suppressing Aqueous Film Forming Foam, for firefighting foam, from the Siganture Flight Hangar at Bradley International Airport. The foam contains PFAS.
Based on the most recent results of fish tissue, DPH is now advising the public to limit fish consumptions to no more than one per month. American shad caught in the river are not included in the advisory.
The advisory is for the Farmington River downstream from the Rainbow Dam in Windsor to the confluence with the Connecticut River.
For more information about the advisory, click here.
(1) comment
and what has the party done who was responsible for this to clean up the river?
