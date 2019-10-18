(WFSB) -- Three more people in Connecticut have suffered vaping-related lung injuries, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 34.
In addition to the 34 injuries, one death linked to vaping has been reported in the state.
Among those cases, 17 are in Fairfield County and 9 are in New Haven County. Three are in New London County, two are in Hartford, and one each in Litchfield, Tolland, and Windham counties.
The Dept. of Public Health said among those injuries, five of them are under 18 years old, nine are between 18 and 24, eight are between 25 and 34, and 12 are 35 or older.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of Oct. 15, a total of 1,479 cases of vaping-related lung injury had been reported from 49 states and 1 U.S. territory. The CDC also reported 33 deaths had been confirmed in 24 states, including the one in Connecticut.
The latest national findings suggest that products containing THC, a psychoactive component derived from marijuana, are playing a major role in the outbreak, the Dept. of Public Health said.
“Among patients in Connecticut, 26 patients reported using vaping products containing THC in the 90-days before becoming sick whereas two patients reported exclusive use of nicotine-containing vaping products; the specific types of vaping products used by six patients are still under investigation,” it went on to say.
In a statement, DPH Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell said “These vaping-related lung injuries are a national public health crisis. We continue to work with the CDC and other partners to find out the specific root cause of these troubling lung injuries. While the investigation continues, I am asking Connecticut residents not to use e-cigarette or vaping products that contain THC. I also want to remind everyone that as a matter of public health, there is no safe tobacco product."
For more information, click here.
