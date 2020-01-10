MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – While Jennifer Dulos’ body has not yet been found, investigators have recovered evidence with her blood and DNA on it.
Channel 3 got an inside look at the state forensic lab where that evidence was processed.
Arrests warrants revealed that Jennifer’s blood was found at the New Canaan crime scene and in bags of trash in Hartford.
That’s among the roughly 40,000 to 50,000 pieces of evidence that went through the state forensic lab doors every year to be examined, and sometimes, evidence isn’t visible to the human eye.
Jennifer’s blood was found on clothes, plastic zip ties, and household items like paper towels.
The Meriden forensic lab is where that evidence was sent to be tested.
“The analyst examines the evidence, takes the samples that they need, processes it, gets results, evaluates the results, writes a report, and sends that back to the submitting agency,” said Cheryl Carreiro.
Cheryl Carreiro is the assistant director of the state forensic laboratory. While she couldn’t specifically discuss the Dulos case, she says blood is typically very high in DNA.
“With the technology we have now, it’s extremely sensitive. We only need a very small amount of blood, possibly not even detectable by the human eye,” Carreiro said.
DNA technology has improved drastically over the last two decades.
“People drop on average, thousands of skin cells a day. It’s only a few skin cells that we need in order to develop a profile,” Carreiro said.
Results produced inside the Meriden lab are crucial to the criminal justice system.
“We’re here to do valid, scientific methods. Get valid, scientific result. Make our conclusions based on our training and expertise and share that back to the submitting agencies so that can aid them in their investigations and their decisions of who to arrest,” Carreiro said.
It will all be key when the prosecution presents its case against Fotis Dulos and determining whether or not he was responsible for murdering his estranged wife.
Fotis’ attorney, Norm Pattis, maintained his client’s innocence.
“I suspect some of my DNA is probably on your hand right now, I shook it. Mr. Dulos was present in that home, we don’t know how much there was,” Pattis said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Henry Lee, a renowned forensic scientist has seen cases where bodies were never found, but blood was, which was key.
“If someone lost half amount of blood, or two thirds, a medical examiner can give an opinion this individual more likely received a major injury and caused a death,” Dr. Lee said.
Dr. Lee says what it comes down to is the amount of blood and type of DNA recovered.
Once that DNA has been tested at the lab, the evidence goes back to the agency it came from. Sometimes, it can take months for those results to come back.
