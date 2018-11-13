Can your fitness tracker catch a killer and save your life?
That’s the topic on Dr. Oz on Tuesday afternoon on Channel 3, where he looks into how law enforcement use fitness trackers to solve crimes.
Dr. Oz and Nancy Grace will be reviewing various criminal cases where fitness tracker technology has come in handy, like a murder that happened in Ellington in December of 2015.
On the morning of Dec. 23, 2015, Connecticut State Police were called to a home on Birch View Drive in Ellington for a "residential alarm."
Smoke was found inside the home, and a short time later, police found 39-year-old Connie Dabate dead.
The medical examiner determined Connie Dabate's cause of death as gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.
Her death has been classified as a homicide, according to the medical examiner.
Last April, police arrested Connie’s husband Richard Dabate, and charged him with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and providing false statement.
He initially claimed armed intruders broke into their home.
Dabate is due back in court at the end of the month for a pre-trial hearing.
Dr. Oz will also interview Jessie Buttafuoco and her mom, Mary Jo Buttafuoco, about how Amy Fisher changed their lives forever.
Dr. Oz airs at 4 p.m. on Channel 3, after Better Connecticut.
