(WFSB) – On Thursday, the investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos will take center stage on Doctor Oz.
Dr. Oz will be speaking with legal journalist Nancy Grace, the spokesperson for the family of Jennifer Dulos, and other people who knew her and her husband well.
It’s been more than three months since Jennifer went missing. The story has garnered interest around Connecticut but has since gained international attention.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Now, Dr. Oz, as part of his true crime reports, will talk to the people who knew Jennifer and her estranged husband, Fotis, best and ask them to weigh in on the case.
Dr. Oz will be speaking to the spokesperson for Jennifer Dulos’ family and it’s pretty clear from the preview her family thinks Fotis knows much more than he’s letting on.
Fotis and his estranged girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have both been arrested in connection to her disappearance.
The report, which will air on Channel 3 at 3 p.m., reveals the emotional toll Jennifer’s disappearance has taken on the people closest to her.
Nancy Grace will also weigh in about the case.
“He owes her parents $1.2 million dollars. His construction company wasn’t all that apparently. So, you put in the money, the divorce, the children, and its part of a controlling behavior,” Grace said in a preview.
The report will also look at the various theories Fotis’ attorney has put forth regarding where Jennifer might be, which have included that they think she is still alive. They’ve also asserted that she wrote a “Gone Girl” type novel and that is now living out that life.
