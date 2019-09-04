(CNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recently released dramatic video of an accident showing a U-Haul slam into two firefighters who were working on a vehicle wreck.
The driver of the SUV that was hauling the U-Haul lost control and hydroplaned on a wet road in Stringtown, OK.
The trailer swung around and slammed into the first-responders.
The highway patrol posted the video as a reminder to drivers to slow down when it's raining.
Both firefighters were ok. No bones were broken.
It's unclear exactly when the incident took place.
The post from the highway patrol said it happened several weeks ago.
