(WFSB) - The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are getting lower, but that doesn't mean people can't keep a sunny disposition even in the dead of winter and even in the middle of a pandemic.
Channel 3 spoke to an expert who has studied how people living near the Arctic Circle enjoy winter no matter's happening in their world.
How does one of the coldest, darkest, places in the world have low rates of wintertime depression? Kari Leibowitz is a Fulbright scholar who grew up in New Jersey and packed up her bags to live above the Arctic Circle in Tromso, Norway to find out.
“This is a city that is so far north, the sun doesn't rise for two months,” Leibowitz said.
Not only is there no sunlight, they enjoy and love the winter.
What do they have that people in Connecticut don’t? A better wintertime mindset, according to Liebowitz.
“So, people in Norway with a positive wintertime mindset experienced more positive emotions. They were more satisfied with their lives and overall, they were living more meaningful happier lives in winter,” she explained. “People who lived farther north liked it even more.”
She said it’s about changing the mindset.
Liebowitz said the first step is acknowledging that the hateful feelings about winter are not really the whole truth.
“Let's just say I really like hot cocoa, but I really hate shoveling my car. We should just focus on the hot cocoa. The truth is both are real,” she said. “Winter has good things and bad things just like any season. We tend to focus on bad things we don't like about winter.”
The Norwegians are experts at something called hygge, meaning they know how to do cozy. They enjoy lighting a fire, cooking some comfort food and getting snuggled.
They also keep on living outdoors even when it's well below freezing.
“I think wintertime mindset is more important than ever with COVID-19,” Liebowitz said. “A couple things I saw, first get outside. People in Tromso are outside all year long. Kids [are] in reflective gear even when it's pitch black and snowing.”
During a time in Connecticut when it’s dark by dinnertime, people can bundle in warm layers, put on a hart and go for a walk or have a bonfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.