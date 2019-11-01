(WFSB) - The Dressbarn Inc. has begun liquidation of its final stores.
The closing sales of all remaining "brick or mortar" stores began on Friday.
Connecticut Dressbarn locations include Bristol, Branford, Wallingford, Shelton and Norwalk.
The company announced this week that its in the final stages of its closing procedures.
It also announced that it sold its intellectual property assets has begun the process of transitioning its ecommerce business to a subsidiary of Retail Ecommerce Ventures LLC.
“As part of our planned wind down, which has received overwhelming support from our landlord and vendor community, we are starting store closing sales at the balance of our 544 brick and mortar retail stores on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019," said Steven Taylor, chief financial officer, Dressbarn. "We would like to thank our loyal customers for their commitment to our brand over the years and hope they take this opportunity to purchase their favorite styles at significant values. We are grateful to our store teams for their unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the same great shopping experience they’ve come to expect at our stores.”
Dressbarn said it partnered with Gordon Brothers to help with the closing process.
“Customers can take advantage of discounts on all merchandise, including new fall and winter apparel and accessories, from 20 percent to 40 percent off original prices," Gordon Brothers said. "Given Dressbarn’s loyal customer base and the popularity of its merchandise, we encourage customers to shop early for the best selection.”
Last spring, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong urged people with Dressbarn gift cards to quickly use them.
Existing gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored throughout the liquidation sale, which will last until stores close, which is expected to happen no later than Dec. 26, 2019, or while merchandise supplies last.
An ecommerce site will remain open for business during the store closing process and will accept gift cards and merchandise credits through Dec. 31, 2019 or while merchandise supplies last. A new platform and look of dressbarn.com is expected to be launched on or about Jan. 1, 2020. Gift cards, merchandise credits and other previously issued offers from Dressbarn will not be valid after a subsidiary of Retail Ecommerce Ventures LLC begins operation of dressbarn.com on or after Jan. 1, 2020.
