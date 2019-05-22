(WFSB) - Consumer protection officials are urging people to use their Dressbarn gift cards before the stores close for good.
Attorney General William Tong and Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull also urged customers to make any necessary returns.
"As Dressbarn begins to close its doors to stores across the country, time is running out for consumers to use any of the retailer's gift cards and to make returns," Tong said. "We encourage consumers to act quickly to ensure they are able to use their gift cards. Gift cards do not expire in Connecticut, but sudden store closings may prevent customers from using their gift cards."
Seagull said when stores close, there's a few things customers need to keep in mind.
“We always encourage consumers to use gift cards, and make returns as soon as possible in any situation, but it’s now more urgent," she said. "It’s also important that consumers who might be shopping during a closing sale ensure they know that sales will likely be final, or return policies will change. Stores should have their return policy displayed clearly for consumers to see. Consumers with questions or concerns are always encouraged to contact us at DCP.”
Consumers with questions can contact the Attorney General's Consumer Assistance Unit at 860-808-5420 or the Department of Consumer Protection’s complaint center at 860-713-6300.
Ascena Retail Group, which owns Dressbarn, announced on Monday that about 650 stores in the U.S., including the 19 locations in Connecticut, will close.
However, an exact date has not been set.
