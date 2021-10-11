WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police cruisers, crime tape, and shell casings have brought a West Haven neighborhood to standstill after a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon.
“There were at least seven of them, seven of them going pop, pop, pop," West Haven resident Shawnee Lone Eagle explained.
Shawnee says she was inside her home when the sound of gunfire caused her to take cover.
“I thought it was near my house. I jumped out of the couch, locked all my doors, windows, everything," Lone Eagle explained.
West Haven Police tell Eyewitness News the shooting took place in front of a home on Third Avenue.
Eight evidence markers could be spotted in the middle of the road and on the front lawn as officers and detectives made their way in and out of the home.
“All I heard was it's a drive-by and, unfortunately, somebody got hit. We turned over surveillance to the detectives," Jay Patel, owner of the Ye Old Liquor Shoppe, said.
As West Haven’s crime scene investigators spent the afternoon collecting evidence and taking pictures of the scene, those who call this neighborhood home, gathered, wanting to know the latest.
For Jennifer Lesko, a scary situation, one she says she’s not used to.
“There are a lot of car accidents, a lot of sirens, and everything, but we don’t hear about shootings too frequently or at all," Lesko added.
West Haven Police have not said anything about the condition of any victim, but they are asking folks to avoid this area as it continues to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Haven Police.
