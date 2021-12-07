ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - "Soft lockdowns" were put in place at three schools in Rocky Hill in response to a drive-by shooting report.
They have since been lifted, according to Rocky Hill Public Schools superintendent Mark Zito.
The shots fired report came from Orchard Street just before noon.
Police said they received a report that two cars were seen speeding down Valley Brook Road and that several gunshots were heard.
Officers responded to the area and found a truck that had been struck by several bullets. No injuries were reported.
In response to the investigation, the school district placed Myrtle H. Stevens Elementary, Albert D. Griswold Middle, and Rock Hill High schools in soft lockdowns.
A section of Orchard Street from Textbook to Fern streets was blocked off by officers, but has since reopened.
Stevens pre-k morning students were dismissed before the incident and the afternoon pre-k students were supervised by local police as they entered the school.
Zito explained in a letter to parents that "a 'soft lockdown' means that no individuals will be allowed to enter or exit those schools but instructional and other school operations will continue without interruption."
Zito said all students and staff were safe.
The Moser and West Hill schools were not placed in any sort of lockdown because of their distance from the incident.
Police said this appears to not be a random act and that the person who was shot at may have known the person responsible for firing gunshots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Hill police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.