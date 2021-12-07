ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - "Soft lockdowns" were put in place at three schools in Rocky Hill in response to a drive-by shooting report.
According to Rocky Hill Public Schools superintendent Mark Zito, the shooting happened in the general area of the Myrtle H. Stevens Elementary, Albert D. Griswold Middle, and Rock Hill High schools.
Police have yet to provide any details.
"Stevens Pre-K morning students were dismissed prior to the incident and the afternoon Pre-K students will be safely supervised by local police as they enter the school," Zito said in a letter to parents. "A 'soft lockdown' means that no individuals will be allowed to enter or exit those schools but instructional and other school operations will continue without interruption."
Zito said all students and staff are safe.
"Please do not attempt to pick-up your child at this time from any of those three schools due to the soft lockdown," he continued.
The Moser and West Hill schools were not placed in any sort of lockdown because of their distance from the incident.
"I will continue to keep everyone updated on this situation," Zito wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.