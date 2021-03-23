WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) -- A new attraction is coming to The Big E Fairgrounds this spring.
The West Springfield Drive-In movie theater, in partnership with Eastern States Exposition, is set to open on April 23.
The drive-in will feature two 45’ by 60’ screens, and will be able to accommodate 300 cars each, all while keeping families socially distant.
The drive-in, located at the Gate 9 parking area, will be open on weekends through the spring, and then seven days per week during the summer season through Labor Day.
It’ll close for The Big E, which is scheduled from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3, and will reopen October through December for holiday-themed events.
Movies will be announced weekly and ticket sales will be available at the time of the announcement.
There will also be a full concession stand for guests, featuring not only popcorn, but popular fair foods.
“We are pleased to bring this safe and socially distant family experience to the residents of West Springfield and the surrounding communities,” said EJ Dean, President, FestEvents. “During the global pandemic, we successfully operated several drive-in theaters across the state of Massachusetts and we are grateful our partner, the Eastern States Exposition, is maximizing the use of the fairground space for the benefit of those in the community.”
“Our fairgrounds is the perfect setting for a drive-in theater and we are excited to welcome movie fans in April. Some may recall the Memorial Drive-In, just down the street. We are delighted to carry on that tradition of safe, family fun and look forward to working with EJ and the FestEvent team,” said Gene Cassidy, Eastern States Exposition President and CEO.
(1) comment
Great use for the vacant fairgrounds! Best wishes for success this year!
