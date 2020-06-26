HEBRON, CT (WFSB) -- For those who have been mourning all of the local fairs that have been canceled this summer, there is hope.
This weekend, folks can enjoy some “fair food” without stepping outside their car, in Hebron.
Vendors like Angelo Alduini, of Leo’s Lunch have struggled since a slew of fairs were canceled because of COVID-19.
However, an event planner had a big idea to hold a drive-thru fair food truck extravaganza, and the response was huge.
“Health departments have been strict about it and we are finding with that, that we just evolve with what they want, every week it changes, things are lightening up today, but we’ve had no issues at this point,” said Frank Flood, of Core Event Planning.
Flood has already hosted five drive-thru food truck events.
This weekend, the Hebron Lions Club is sponsoring an event Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hebron Fairgrounds.
“Definitely come out and check it out if you want fair food, this is where to come in Connecticut,” Flood said.
The process is pretty easy – participants will drive up, roll down their window, and then fill out a menu and hand it off to a volunteer. Then, you pull out your credit card to pay.
Then, a food runner will bring your food to you.
There's even a picnic area on the fairgrounds where you can enjoy your food with your family, as long as you practice social distancing.
“I love it, I think this is great. Besides making a little bit of money for ourselves, we’ve also made a lot of money for different fairgrounds, and they donate and they give it back to the public,” Flood said.
