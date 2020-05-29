HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) – As we start to look ahead to summer, many are thinking about summer fairs and festivals.
However, many of them won’t be happening this week.
An average summer at the Harwinton Fairgrounds hosts enough events to keep the workers busy until the Harwinton Fair in October.
But this year, the fairgrounds are a big empty lot.
Fairgrounds President Dane Deleppo and food truck vendor Frank Flood put their heads together and came up with an idea.
They decided to have a food truck drive-thru festival. People will be able to drive up to the fairgrounds, place their orders, and then someone will bring them their food.
“We’ve had to modify some stuff and with this system, you want to have your hot foods hot and you cold foods cold,” Flood said.
The food truck drive-thru festival is a way to get things going again. It’ll give some work to the food trucks, some revenue for the fairgrounds, and get people outside.
Local health officials have signed off on the two-day event, which runs Saturday and Sunday, as well as next weekend.
The festival will spend two weekends in Harwinton and then move around the state to Guilford and Berlin in June and July.
For more information, click here.
