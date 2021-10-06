MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – MARC Inc. of Manchester is hosting a drive-up flu vaccine clinic on Wednesday, where those looking to get a shot don’t even need to get out of their cars.
The clinic is happening on Sheldon Road.
MARC is a nonprofit that assists people with intellectual disabilities, but Wednesday’s clinic is open to everyone.
MARC partnered with local ShopRite’s to offer the drive-up event after some people expressed concerns about getting the vaccine during the pandemic.
“I think this is great, it’s a wonderful commitment to keeping everybody healthy, especially in these days of COVID. This is a big help,” said Peter Engelbrecht, of MARC Inc.
Kevin Zingler, president of MARC Inc. of Manchester, said Wednesday morning that the turnout had been really impressive.
“It’s phenomenal because the more people we can get protected, the better off we can be throughout this pandemic and we are happy to do this as a community service,” he said.
The clinic runs until 3:30 p.m. and masks are required. You can participate for free with proof of health insurance or pay a $20 fee in cash.
To book an appointment, click here.
