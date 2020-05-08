TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A drive-up food drive is happening in Torrington on Friday afternoon.
The food drive is taking place at Torrington High School between noon and 4 p.m.
It’s a collaborative effort between the City of Torrington, Board of Education, City Hall, Fire Department, Police Department, and CERT.
The food drive will be collecting donations for Friendly Hands, Community Soup Kitchen Fish Food Pantry, and local families.
Folks donating are asked to have the food in their trunks and volunteer will collect it.
Suggested food items for donation include:
- Pasta
- Pasta Sauce
- Boxed Mac & Cheese
- Instant Potatoes
- Canned Vegetables
- Canned Beans
- Canned Soups
- Instant Rice
- Jelly
- Cereal
- Oatmeal
- Bisquick
- Granola Bars
- Canned Fruit
- Stuffing Mix
- Crackers
- Canned Tuna
- Bread
- Meals in a Box
