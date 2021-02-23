WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A person has been arrested following a police chase in Wethersfield on Tuesday.
Officers were called to the Borden Apartments on the Silas Deane Highway Tuesday for the report of a vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot.
When police arrived, they tried to stop the vehicle but the driver kept going, driving out onto Mill Street.
Officers ultimately deployed stop sticks, which only flattened the driver’s side tires, and the vehicle kept going.
The vehicle eventually got caught in traffic in the area of the Silas Deane Highway and Maple Street, and was stopped by police.
The driver is being charged with engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving, and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
