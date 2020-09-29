SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - South Windsor police said they stopped a man who was driving 99 mph on Route 5.
Dalvin Roberts, 25, of Hartford, was spotted on Saturday speeding in the area of Route 5 south and Interstate 291.
Police said they conducted a traffic stop during which Roberts admitted to drinking alcohol before driving.
Roberts failed standardized field sobriety tests, officers said.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Roberts was charged with reckless driving and operating under the influence.
He was released on a $1,500 bond and given a court date of Oct. 5 in Manchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.