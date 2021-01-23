STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Stafford man is behind bars following an apparent road rage incident.
State Police say it happened Wednesday morning on West Street in Stafford.
Authorities didn't divulge any additional details pertaining to the moments leading up to the incident, but did find that the alleged culprit, later identified as 31-year-old Brett Kellner of Stafford, had a machete in his vehicle at the time of the incident.
Police also found out that Kellner was driving with a suspended license.
Kellner was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.
He was released on a $2,500 nonsurety bond and is expected to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court in late March.
