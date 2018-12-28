HADDAM (WFSB) - Four people were injured Thursday afternoon after a driver trying to flee State Police crashed into another vehicle.
Haddam firefighters said they were called to the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Killingworth Road and the Route 9 exit 9 ramp.
According to officials, a driver was attempting to flee from State Police on Route 9 after officers attempted to pull him over for doing 89 mph in a 65 mph zone.
The fleeing vehicle failed to stop at the end of the ramp and struck a second vehicle with three people inside, causing their vehicle to rollover.
All three people in the second car were take to area hospitals for treatment.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle was also taken to Middlesex hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and then arrested by State Police.
Police have not identified the driver yet but said he was charged with reckless driving, operating under suspension, engaging in a pursuit, assault and various other charges.
Killingworth Road was closed for a period of time as crews worked to investigate and remove the vehicles.
