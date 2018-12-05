COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A student was pinned between vehicles in Coventry on Wednesday morning.
School officials said it happened at Coventry High School.
According to Superintendent David Petrone of Coventry Public Schools, a driver backed into the 16-year-old female as the student exited a parent's vehicle.
She became pinned between the driver's vehicle and a parked vehicle, according to police.
It happened just as students were arriving to school for the day.
The student was conscious but transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford with serious injuries, according to police.
Firefighters and EMS personnel were called to the scene.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Coventry police at 860-742-7331
(1) comment
Put your kids on a bus and this won't happen.
