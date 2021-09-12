HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver involved in several crashes Sunday was arrested.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert stated that the original crash occurred on the highway and that the evading vehicle had proceeded into the capitol city, causing more accidents.
The SUV made its way down Main Street, crashing through a bus stop along the 700 block and rear ending a car.
Part of Main Street was taped off while police investigated, but has since reopened.
Crime scene tape up downtown #Hartford for more than a block near 777 Main pic.twitter.com/VOtoKtzdnp— Kevin Galliford (@KallMeKG) September 12, 2021
Shattered glass from the damaged bus stop could be seen scattered about the street.
Police took the driver of the vehicle into custody. Their name and a list of charges haven't been released yet.
