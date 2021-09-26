NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - A Willimantic man has been charged after police say he crashed into a Norwich home.
It happened around 1:30 Saturday morning on West Thames Street.
Investigators said initially, the vehicle had rammed into several parked cars that were in the lot of the Evil Olive Cafe before taking off towards Mohegan Sun.
That's when the car veered off the roadway and into the second floor of a nearby residence.
None of the occupants were injured.
The driver, identified as William Lassiter of Willimantic, was taken to Backus Hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries.
Police say he was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Willimantic. His bond was set at $75,000.
This crash is still under investigation.
