NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A person was hit by a car in New Haven on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Orange Street and Wall Street just before 5:30 p.m.

A victim had been struck while crossing the street within the crosswalk.

Police said the victim complained of hip and head pain and was brought to the hospital for evaluation. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The driver was charged with operating with a suspended license and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The driver was issued a summons.

