NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A New London man is facing charges after a vehicle rolled over in New London Friday evening.
According to New London Police Capt. Brian Wright, officers responded to the area of Ocean and Gardner Avenues around 7:10 p.m. for a report of a rollover motor vehicle accident.
Arriving officers observed that a vehicle had rolled over and wires had come across the roadway after a utility pole had been damaged.
The driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was out prior to when police arrived on scene and was not injured.
No other injuries were reported.
Capt. Wright says the operator, later identified as 28-year-old New London resident Josue Cabrera-Ortiz, was charged with failure to drive right and operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
