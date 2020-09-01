NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven man has been charged in connection to a fatal pedestrian crash.
Police say happened on Ella Grasso Boulevard and investigators have been on scene since about 8:20 p.m. Monday.
An accident reconstruction team has been trying to figure out exactly what happened for the last several hours.
Officials stated that a 39-year-old New Haven man struck a 52-year-old man who was walking in the road, right near the intersection of Orange Avenue, close to Boston Post Road.
Around that time of night, the area is busy, and when investigators arrived at the scene a short time after the crash, they found the victim still lying in the road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police also found the vehicle that had slammed into a utility pole and arrested the driver on scene.
In terms of traffic, a small stretch of Ella Grasso, as well as Boston Post Road and Orange Avenue was closed, but has since reopened.
Additional charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.