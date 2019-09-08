NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A driver involved in a deadly crash in New Haven was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Police arrested 42-year-old New Haven resident Jerry Boucicault after police said he struck and killed a motorcyclist at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and Sylvan Avenue on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Police said the 28-year-old motorcyclist did not survive injuries sustained in the crash.
Boucicault was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Monday.
