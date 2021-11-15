BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police charged a person with OUI after they nearly hit a police cruiser.
It all unfolded around 8 p.m. last Monday.
A Branford officer was traveling along an unspecified roadway when they noticed a vehicle suddenly drift into the opposite lane, narrowly hitting the officer's cruiser head-on.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
The driver was apprehended and charged with illegally operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, among other charges.
Investigators have not released the suspect's identity.
