Dash cam video from Branford Police shows just how narrowly a car missed hitting an officer's cruiser.

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police charged a person with OUI after they nearly hit a police cruiser.

It all unfolded around 8 p.m. last Monday.

A Branford officer was traveling along an unspecified roadway when they noticed a vehicle suddenly drift into the opposite lane, narrowly hitting the officer's cruiser head-on.

Branford OUI

A driver was charged with OUI after nearly striking a police cruiser.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The driver was apprehended and charged with illegally operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, among other charges.

Investigators have not released the suspect's identity.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.