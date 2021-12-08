GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A driver was cited after police say he almost crashed into two law enforcement vehicles.
It all unfolded as State Police were clearing the scene of a crash that happened in the median of I-95 North in Groton.
The left lane had been blocked off while the investigation was underway and troopers had activated the lights on their cruisers to bring the lane closure to the attention of those driving through the area.
A pickup truck was traveling in the area when it failed to slow down and continued driving into the left lane, managing to pass in between a vehicle that was in the right lane and the two State Police cruisers.
Troopers stopped the truck in Stonington and issued a citation to the driver for various violations.
No one was injured in the incident.
