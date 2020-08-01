BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities remain on scene working to clean up a large fuel spill that happened Friday evening.
State Police say that, just before 5:00 p.m., a tanker carrying approximately 8,000 gallons of gasoline attempted to turn onto the Rt. 9 North entrance ramp when it ran off the road to the right and rolled over, taking out a highway sign in the process.
No injuries were reported.
The operator, a 36-year-old Hamden man, was issued a citation for failure to maintain his lane.
Members of the Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Hartford, Wethersfield, and Newington Fire Departments all responded to the scene to assist.
Authorities have closed off part of Frontage Road as well as the Exit 22 on and off ramp as they work to clean up the spill.
State Police add that the ramps are expected to be closed until Saturday, August 8.
Detours are in place.
