GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Glastonbury's iconic Two Hopewell Restaurant was severely damaged early on Saturday morning.
Glastonbury police arrested a driver for a DUI who crashed into and destroyed part of the well-renowned Two Hopewell Restaurant early on Saturday morning.
Two Hopewell Restaurant was closed at the time of the accident and no one was injured.
The historic establishment will require major repairs before opening back up for business.
Glastonbury Police Department reiterated the importance of not driving under the influence and to use a designated driver when necessary.
