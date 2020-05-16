WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a crash early Saturday morning.
According to Woodbridge Police officials, officers were called to Ansonia Road near Milhaven Road, where they located a vehicle that had gone off the road and struck a tree.
The operator, who has not been identified yet, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.
Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at 203-387-2511.
