HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Cromwell woman was rushed to the hospital following a crash Thursday evening in Hartford.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on I-91 North near Exit 27.
State Police say the driver of a 2001 Honda Civic suddenly lost control of her vehicle and drove into the cement median on the right side, causing it to roll over.
First responders found that the driver, a 19-year-old, had been ejected from the vehicle.
She was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.
The Civic had to be towed from the scene.
No one else was inside the car and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.
