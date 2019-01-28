HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver crashed into a hole that was the result of a water main break in Hartford, according to officials.
According to Hartford's Department of Public Works, the break happened on Hillside Avenue on Monday morning.
"While crews were in the process of shutting down the water main, a passenger vehicle drove around the [Metropolitan District Commission] vehicles and personnel working in the street and subsequently drove into the hole in the road in the vicinity of the water main break," said Kerry Martin, assistant to the CEO, MDC.
Hartford police are on the scene, Martin said.
The MDC said it was a 12 inch main from 1952 that broke.
It was shut down around 6:50 a.m.
Thirteen properties on Hillside Avenue from Colby Street to Amherst Street are affected.
