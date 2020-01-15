BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a driver that struck a mother and her two children in Bridgeport Wednesday evening.
The crash happened in the area of North Bishop and Boston Avenues.
The mother and two children suffered minor injuries, according to police.
Police are searching for a blue vehicle that fled on North Bishop. No other description of the car or suspect was released.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
