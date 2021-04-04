North Windham Rollover

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover Saturday in Windham.

 (Photo provided by North Windham Fire Department)

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash over the weekend.

It happened around 10:20 Saturday night on Club Road.

First responders found a car had rolled over onto its roof and the driver was trapped inside.

It took crews approximately thirty-five minutes to extricate the operator from the vehicle.

Windham Fire officials say that the driver was conscious and talking during the entire process.

The driver was flown to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.