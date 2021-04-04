WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash over the weekend.
It happened around 10:20 Saturday night on Club Road.
First responders found a car had rolled over onto its roof and the driver was trapped inside.
It took crews approximately thirty-five minutes to extricate the operator from the vehicle.
Windham Fire officials say that the driver was conscious and talking during the entire process.
The driver was flown to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
