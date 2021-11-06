STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash early Saturday morning caused headaches for drivers on I-95.
It happened just after 3 a.m. on the northbound side near Exit 6.
A 2006 Acura TSX was traveling in the center lane and trying to negotiate a curve when it collided with a tractor trailer that was in the right lane.
State Police say that the Acura had crossed into the right lane at the time of the crash.
The Acura also struck a 2005 Volvo 999 that was getting off the Exit 6 ramp.
Firefighters found the driver of the Acura, a 37-year-old Stamford resident, lying in the roadway when they arrived on scene.
The driver was taken to Stamford Hospital by ambulance with serious head injuries.
No one else was inside the Acura.
State Police said that the drivers of the tractor trailer and Volvo were not injured.
All three vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene and the Acura, authorities noted, suffered extensive damage.
I-95 North was shut down between Exits 5 and 6 while State Police investigated, but reopened around 9:45 a.m.
The crash caused heavy delays in the area.
Charges in this investigation are pending. Additional details surrounding the collision weren't immediately available.
(1) comment
Has Stamford moved to California? I 5 is located on the West Coast.
