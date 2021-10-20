NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - I-91 in New Haven was closed Wednesday night after officers found a driver inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.
It all unfolded on the northbound side around 8:15 p.m. by Exit 3.
The CT Department of Transportation reported that a crash occurred.
I-91 North was closed between Exits 2 and 3 for an extended period of time as police investigated. It opened around 9 p.m.
Police said troopers found the driver inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was able to tell police that someone shot at him from a black car.
His injuries were not life threatening.
