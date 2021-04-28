WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in connection with a deadly crash in Waterbury that happened over the winter.
Police said they arrested 28-year-old Kashawn Taylor for being at fault.
The crash happened on Dec. 27, 2020 just before 3 a.m. on West Main Street.
Police said 32-year-old Jayvon Muse was walking on the street when he was struck by a white Jeep Patriot.
Muse suffered life-threatening injuries. He died from them on Jan. 11, 2021.
Police found that Taylor was responsible. They said he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.
They said Taylor surrendered himself to police on Wednesday morning.
An arrest warrant charged him with failure to drive right, reckless driving, operation under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and possession of narcotics.
Taylor was held on a $150,000 bond.
