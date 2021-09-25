HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are on the scene of a crash on Garden Street.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says that the driver of the involved vehicle had been pointing a gun at people prior to crashing by the corner of Homestead Avenue.
A firearm was recovered at the crash site.
The investigation is in its early stages and more information is expected to be released later today.
