ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver struck an oil pump at an oil company in Enfield and caused a spill in the area.
According to Enfield police Chief Alaric Fox, it happened at the Troiano Oil Company on Moody Road Tuesday morning.
The driver fled the scene, Fox said.
Damage was reported to the oil pumps and it's unclear how big the spill is.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is on the scene trying to remediate the spill.
No road closures are in place.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
