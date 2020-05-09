NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a tractor trailer went down an embankment Saturday afternoon.
New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff says that a tractor trailer carrying unknown cargo had exited I-91 North at Exit 8 before crashing near the area of Middletown Avenue and Foxon Blvd. (Rt. 80).
Firefighters and the New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team are also on scene.
Capt. Duff adds that the driver of the tractor trailer was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.
