VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Vernon are continuing to investigate a serious crash that happened Saturday morning near the Bolton town line.
According to Vernon Police Lt. William Meier, officers responded to Lake Street just before 8:00 a.m. where they located a single vehicle that was involved in a collision.
The male operator. who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was taken to an area hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.
The Accident Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
