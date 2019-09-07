GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- State Police identified the driver killed in a one-car crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury on Saturday.
Troopers said 38-year-old Enfield resident, Gregory A. Lamourine Jr. was driving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica on Route 2 between Exits 10 and 12 around 7:22 a.m.
Police said Lamourine lost control of the SUV and veered into the left shoulder, struck the guardrail, and then veered across the roadway and crashed into a tree on the right shoulder.
Lamourine was pronounced dead on scene, troopers said.
Route 2 in Glastonbury was closed for several hours while police were on scene.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
