DARIEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities have arrested a Norwalk woman in connection to a deadly crash that happened last year in Darien.
Back on September 29 of 2019, State Police say a white 2007 Volkswagon Passat, being operated by then-19-year-old Indira Rivera of Norwalk, was traveling north on I-95 in Darien during the early evening hours when it veered into the grass just prior to the Exit 10 off ramp and struck a tree.
One of the backseat passengers was up and walking around the outside of the vehicle when a trooper arrived on scene.
The trooper stated that Rivera was found pinned between the driver's seat and the steering wheel, while the front seat passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Chase Townsend-Ortiz, was found pinned in between the front passenger seat and the dashboard of the Passat.
One of the backseat passengers was found with with "his buttocks on the middle portion of the seat and his head in between the center console and driver seat".
The other backseat passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Victor Deleon of Norwalk, on the right was pronounced dead on scene.
An empty bottle of Hennessy Cognac was found on the back right floor board under Deleon's seat.
After Rivera was extricated from the vehicle, officials found a black container with suspected marijuana inside and, what is believed to be, burnt marijuana residue on the front driver seat.
Four of the occupants were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Townsend-Ortiz later died at the hospital from the injuries he sustained in the crash.
While she did admit to not drinking any alcohol, Rivera told police that she had smoked earlier that day, but felt okay to drive.
Just yesterday, on September 25, nearly a year to the day of the fatal crash, State Police announced they arrested Rivera on the following charges:
- Misconduct with a motor vehicle (2 counts)
- Reckless endangerment (2 counts)
- Failure to drive in proper lane
- Operating without minimum insurance
- Possession of marijuana less than half an ounce
Rivera failed to post her $250,000 surety bond and was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Stamford Superior Court.
Police say the crash is still under investigation.
