BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - One person is in critical condition following a crash in Bridgeport.
Bridgeport Police Capt. Gillerman tells us that officers responded to Barnum Avenue between Harlem Street and Central Avenue just after 2:00 Monday morning for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Officials determined that a gray 2005 Chrysler Pacifica van was heading east when it abruptly crossed into the westbound side of the roadway and struck the abandoned Remington Arms Munitions Factory before coming to a complete stop on the westbound side of Barnum Avenue.
The vehicle sustained extensive front end damage and the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, had to be extricated.
The operator, a 24-year-old Bridgeport man, was then transported to Bridgeport, where he remains in critical condition.
The Bridgeport Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team is also investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Aaron Rivera of the Bridgeport Police Department's Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.