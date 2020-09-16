NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A search continues for a man police said tried to run down an officer after a traffic stop in Naugatuck on Monday night.
Sgt. Nicholas Kehoss, according to police, fired his weapon at the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Roznovsky Machado of Waterbury.
Machado remained on the run as of Wednesday morning.
Connecticut State Police took over the investigation since it involved an officer discharging his weapon.
Police said it started during a traffic stop in the borough around 8 p.m. Monday, on the Route 8 north on-ramp near Maple Street.
According to Naugatuck police, Machado was driving an orange Dodge Charger when Kehoss attempted to pull him over.
During that time, Machado allegedly drove his vehicle at Kehoss.
That's when police said Kehoss fired his weapon at the vehicle. Machado took off at a high rate of speed.
The officer was identified as Kehoss on Tuesday night.
The Charger had Ohio license plates that read "HQJ2680." Police said they found the vehicle, but not Machado.
"After the initial contact, officer did attempt to apprehend the vehicle on Route 8, but were not able to locate the vehicle as it fled at a high rate of speed," said Deputy Chief C. Colin McAllister, Naugatuck Police Department.
Police said Kehoss was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He has since been released.
He was placed on administrative duty during the state police investigation.
A second officer, identified as Officer Kevin Zainc, was also involved in the incident, but did not fire his weapon.
The officers were wearing body-worn cameras at the time of the incident, and state police said there is video footage and dispatcher audio.
The video and audio will be released in the coming days, according to state police.
Zainc was described as being with the Naugatuck Police Department for 15 years and 3 months. Kehoss has been with the department for 10 years.
"Our primary goal at this point is to try and provide our community with the most accurate up to date information as it pertains to this officer involved shooting," said trooper Jose Dorelus, Connecticut State Police.
It is unclear if Machado suffered any injuries.
Naugatuck police said they hold an outstanding warrant for him for criminal attempt at first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, engaging in a policep pursuit, evading responsibility with physical injury, operating under suspension and assault on an officer.
According to judicial records, Machado has a number of pending charges out of Waterbury, Watertown, and Bristol. They include carrying a pistol without a permit, illegally possessing a weapon in a motor vehicle, driving without a license, evading, engaging in a police pursuit, altering a firearm, burglary, and resisting arrest.
Naugatuck police said the officer observed criminal activity, which was the reason for the traffic stop, but they did not release specific details.
Police said anyone with information should contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(2) comments
Maybe an attempted murder charge will keep him in jail. Nothing else seems too.
I suppose this ones life matters . I don’t think so.
