NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man at the center of a police-involved shooting investigation that happened in April was involved in an overnight hit-and-run, police said.
Paul Witherspoon is accused of striking a bicyclist on Whalley and Sherman avenues in New Haven around 12:20 a.m. Friday.
He was charged with driving under the influence, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with police, evading responsibility, engaging in a pursuit, reckless driving and additional motor vehicle violations.
Police said Witherspoon, passenger Stephanie Washington of West Haven and another passenger, Darmichael Mims of New Haven, then took off and led officers on a pursuit.
The bicyclist left the scene before police arrived. Police urged the person to come forward and seek medical treatment.
This past spring, Witherspoon and Washington made national headlines and their case generated protests after a Hamden officer a Yale officer opened fire on their vehicle.
The officers believed the vehicle was involved in a reported armed robbery in Hamden, though investigators said no weapon was ever found.
The shooting happened on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven.
Surveillance video showed Witherspoon trying to exit the car after police stopped it.
At the time, Witherspoon was not hurt, but Washington was hospitalized.
The two officers involved in the shooting remain on administrative leave.
The investigation into the incident continues.
Witherspoon is being held on a $75,000 bond for the hit-and-run. He's scheduled to face a judge on Friday.
Police say the bicyclist left the scene on foot before medics could respond, and they're asking for that person to come forward and receive treatment.
Witnesses who have not spoken to police are urged to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.